TV woman journalist, two others arrested in Punjab’s Ludhiana 

May 06, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

A woman journalist and two others were arrested in Punjab’s Ludhiana for allegedly hitting a woman while speeding in their car, and hurling casteist abuses against her on Friday, said the police.

“Those arrested have been identified as Bhawna Kumari (Kishore), Mrityunjay Kumar and driver Parminder Singh,” said the statement. Ms. Bhawna is a television reporter while Mr. Mrityunjay is her colleague, and Parminder Singh was the one driving the vehicle.

The complainant, a woman named Gagan, alleged that she was on her way to attend the inauguration of Aam Aadmi Clinic (Mohalla Clinic), when a car driving rashly hit her causing an injury on her right hand, while her cell phone fell down and broke.

“The passengers (Mrityunjay Kumar and Bhawna Kishore) deboarded from the car and entered into a clash with her and used derogatory words even against her caste,” alleged the complainant.

A case was filed under Sections 279, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday condemned the arrest and termed it “unlawful”, saying the Times Now journalist Bhawna Kishore was on professional duty.

“She had gone to cover the inauguration of Mohalla Clinics in Ludhiana by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann when she was arrested by a male police officer. No woman police officer was seen there,” Saurabh Duggal, president of the club alleged in the statement.

Mr. Duggal said it was a blatant attack on the freedom of press, and the Chandigarh Press Club would take up the matter with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit so that the guilty official could be brought to the book and directions issued so that no such incident took place in future.

