Tukde-tukde is BJP’s strategy to survive by dividing people: Jakhar

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. File photo.

CHANDIGARH

16 December 2020 20:17 IST

It should learn from the Congress as how it united the people, says Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said while the Congress had divided an enemy nation into two parts in 1971, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to break the social fabric of its own country.

“Tukde-tukde is the characteristic theme of BJP’s strategy to survive by dividing people,” said Mr. Jakhar, while accusing the BJP of trying to divide people in the name of region and religion for its survival.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the 49th Vijay Diwas celebrated to mark the birth of Bangladesh, Mr. Jakhar said the BJP should learn from the Congress as how it united the people to defeat an “enemy-nation”. “Without the unity among different sections of the people, it would not have been possible to divide Pakistan into two pieces.”

Mr. Jakhar congratulated the armed forces on not only creating history but also geography, by breaking up Pakistan into “two pieces”, literally.

He said even now when the country was faced with the farmers’ uprising against three agricultural laws, the BJP government instead of resolving the issue was trying to create divisions within the ranks of the farmers from different States, particularly among those from Punjab and Haryana.

Mr. Jakhar accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being insensitive and indifferent towards the plight of the farmers who were sitting on the roads in biting cold.

“The only solution to the farmers’ problems was repealing of the three black laws, which have been enacted to benefit few corporate houses,” he said.