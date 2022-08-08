Tripura Trinamool General Secretary joins Congress

August 08, 2022 04:45 IST

Crisis in Trinamool in Tripura deepens after poor show in by-elections as State general secretary Baptu Chakraborty along with some other leaders returned to Congress fold

The crisis in Trinamool Congress in Tripura deepened after the party’s State general secretary joined the Congress and some senior leaders including State president Subal Bhowmik reportedly went incommunicado. The developments come after the party suffered a rout in the by-elections to four Assembly seats in June.

In a setback for the party, State general secretary Baptu Chakraborty along with some other leaders returned to Congress fold on Sunday. Mr. Chakraborty said Congress has now emerged as the main Opposition force in Tripura and he didn’t want to waste any time ahead of the State Assembly election due in February 2023.

Meanwhile, rumours are doing the rounds that Mr. Bhowmik is mulling a switch to BJP.

Amid the crisis, the Trinamool Central Committee announced full-fledged State committees of the youth and women wings over the past two days.