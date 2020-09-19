Tripura journalists meet Governor over attacks on mediapersons

Agartala:

19 September 2020 20:23 IST

CM Biplab Kumar Deb clarifies that he wanted a constructive role for media

The Tripura Assembly of Journalists (TAJ), a forum of a section of newspaper editors and journalists in the State, sought intervention from Governor Ramesh Bais to end the alleged attacks on, and intimidation of, journalists.

The forum also took exception to a recent public speech by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in which the latter allegedly warned media, stating that “a section of overenthusiastic media” was trying to mislead and confuse people by reporting exaggerated and false news on COVID-19.

The Chief Minister later clarified that he had not issued any “threat” nor “undermined” media, but that he wanted a constructive role for media at large as the State is going through a critical health situation. During a meeting with a delegation of the Tripura Electronics Media Society, Mr. Deb also spoke on numerous welfare measures, including lucrative pension and housing schemes, and the enhancement of newspaper advertisement rates and accreditation quotas his government had commenced over the past two-and-a-half years.

But the TAJ was apparently not satisfied the CM’s clarification as it sent a delegation to Governor Bais on Saturday. The delegation, led by its chairman Subal Kumar Dey and convenor Sekhar Datta, submitted a memorandum to the Governor and sought his intervention.

The memorandum said: “Since this government came to power in March 2018 at least 17 journalists working in various outlets of media have been physically assaulted.” It alleged no remedial action had been taken by the State government.

Meanwhile, the TAJ in a statement slammed former chief minister and Communist Party of India-Marxist Politburo Member Manik Sarkar for his alleged rhetoric against a leading vernacular daily newspaper. Expressing shock, it urged leaders of all political parties to be tolerant towards newspapers, and expected them to be courteous towards media.