Tripura Congress deserters float regional party

Agartala

26 October 2021 01:53 IST

They are in close contact with royal scion Pradyot Kishore’s TIPRA.

Many old and young leaders, who recently quit the Congress, formally announced the formation of a regional party, the Tripura Democratic Front (TDF), on Monday. Former State Youth Congress president Pujan Biswas and octogenarian Tapas Dey were appointed as the president and the chairman of its advisory committee.

Mr. Pujan’s father, Pijush Biswas, former president of the Tripura State Congress who had also resigned after he was replaced by former Minister Birajit Sinha, stayed away from holding any position. He, however, was present when the deserters announced the decision to float the new party.

The TDF has declared teams to represent the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Scheduled Castes (SCs), the Scheduled Tribes (STs) and the minority communities. The organisation wings for students, youth, women and social media were also formed.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Pujan also said they were in close contact with the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), a regional outfit launched by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman. He said they were yet to get clarity on the demand for “Greater Tipraland” and discussions with the TIPRA were needed to understand it.

The TDF said it would field candidates in the municipal elections to be held on November 25.