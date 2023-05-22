ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura CM Saha smooths over Biplab’s ‘outsiders’ remark

May 22, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Agartala

Dr. Saha gave a guarded response when asked to comment on the ex-Chief Minister’s allegations of interference by outsiders in the party

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on May 22 dismissed rumours of a rift in the state BJP a day after his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb spoke of interference by outsiders in party affairs. He said everything is smooth and fine in the party.

Dr. Saha gave a guarded response when asked to comment on the ex-Chief Minister’s allegations of interference by outsiders in the party. Biplab Kumar Deb made a quick stopover in Agartala on May 21 to express his concerns over the functioning of the party and spoke of his desire to serve in any post the party might want him to occupy in Tripura.

The ex-Chief Minister’s sudden arrival and equally quick return to the National Capital after an interaction with the media is seen as a spilling over into the open of internal bickering in the state BJP. This was his first outburst after he was asked to resign on May 14 last year.

Dr. Manik Saha accompanied by central Prabhari Dr. Mahesh Sharma and other leaders, attended the State executive committee meeting at Charilam, 26-km south of Agartala, Monday.

The leaders and attendees held discussions on celebrating the ninth anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, party leader Kamal Dey told The Hindu.

He said a plan was put in place to organise a month of celebrations in the State. 

CONNECT WITH US