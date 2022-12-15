Trinamool Congress moves Tripura human rights commission against ‘partisan police’

December 15, 2022 08:32 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, moved the Tripura Human Rights Commission against the State police for allegedly acting in a partisan manner. The party complained that police are preventing Opposition parties from holding political programmes and “often committing excesses on innocent protesters”.

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of the party comprising Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and newly appointed Trinamool State president Pijush Kanti Biswas met officials of the commission and submitted a memorandum. The memorandum cited several instances where police allegedly acted at the behest of the ruling party.

The party also mentioned the recent assault on unemployed job aspirants who were staging demonstrations outside the residence of State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath. Police even baton-charged a youth suffering from kidney-related ailments and a pregnant girl during the protest on Monday, Pijush Kanti Biswas claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Biswas is a senior advocate and former Central government standing counsel.

Opposition parties had blamed Minister Nath for “ordering the police to disperse the mob from the premises”. The Minister has not responded to the allegation so far. 

Trinamool said the police actions were aimed at silencing voices of resentment and disturbing the organisational activities of the Opposition parties ahead of State Assembly elections. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US