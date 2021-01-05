Trial in Hathras murder case begins

Ghaziabad

05 January 2021 00:39 IST

The trial in the Hathras murder-gangrape case started in the court of Special Judge (SC Act) on Monday. The four accused were brought under tight security from the Aligarh district jail. The media was kept out of the proceedings that lasted around two hours.

Later, Bhagirath Singh Solanki, the lawyer of the victim, told reporters that on the first day a copy of the chargesheet was given to the kin of the accused. The judge has set January 29 as the next date, he said.

The officials of CBI were also present in the court.

The 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly brutalised on September 14 by four upper caste men in Boolgarhi village of Hathras. She passed away on September 29 in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after her condition deteriorated in Aligarh’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital.