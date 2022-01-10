Top Maoist Misir Besra escapes encounter with security forces in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand)

CPI (Maoist) politburo member Misir Besra and his squad members managed to escape following an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, Jharkhand Police and CRPF launched a search operation during which Maoists opened fire on them, to which security forces retaliated, leading to a fierce gun-battle in a forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjamburu in Tonto police station area on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said.

However, Besra and his squad made a hasty retreat into the thick jungles, and no casualty has been reported on either side, he said, adding that a combing operation is underway.

