Time to think of imposing lockdown like last year, asks Bombay HC

Mumbai

29 April 2021 19:12 IST

Are current restrictions on the movement of citizens working, it asks govt.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government if it was time to think of imposing a lockdown like last year for 15 days to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a PIL seeking proper management of medicines, oxygen and beds for COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Justice asked Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni if the State believed its current restrictions on the movement of citizens were working and that people were out on roads only for urgent business.

Advertising

Advertising

He suggested, “At least for 15 days if people stay strictly indoors, like last year, we may expect better results. We are not issuing any mandate, but do you think the government should consider a lockdown like last year?”

The court noted, “You [State] want to have everything. You want Kumbh, you want marriages...are you waiting for the third wave? If some people are bypassing the law, then they are callous people.”

The court also directed the State to ensure that all municipal corporations conduct an immediate fire audit of all hospitals, nursing homes and COVID 19 care centres.

Referring to the fire at a private hospital in Thane, the court said, “Again four people have died. We do not want any more fires in hospitals. Please note, these are very difficult times. A patient is in agony and does not have the time to check if a hospital is safe, fire-compliant or not.”

“We do not want hospitals turning into Jatugrihas [a highly combustible house made of lac by Duryodhana for the Pandavas in the epic Mahabharata].”

Mr. Kumbhakoni and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s counsel Anil Sakhre assured the court there was adequate stock of remdesivir and oxygen for hospitals in Mumbai and that a fire audit and safety audit for medical facilities across the State will soon be conducted.

The bench directed the State to make sure senior citizens were not made to wait in long queues for the vaccine shots. The court went on to say the State should make arrangements for the safety of all those working in crematoriums round the clock.

The hearing will continue on May 4.