Three women killed, two injured as truck hits them at farmers’ protest site in Haryana

GURUGRAM:

28 October 2021 11:17 IST

The women were waiting to return to their home town after staying at the protest site for around 10 days.

Three women were killed and two sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit them on Jhajjar road near the farmers protest site at Tikri border in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh on October 28 morning. The women, in the age group of 60, were standing on the central verge waiting for a vehicle to the railway station.

The deceased have been identified as Gurmail Kaur, Amarjeet Kaur and Sukhvinder, all belonging to Punjab’s Mansa district. Another woman Gurmail was injured in her leg and was referred to Post-Graduate Institute in Medical Sciences at Rohtak, while Harmeet escaped with minor injuries, said Inspector Nar Singh, Station House Officer, Sector-6 Bahadurgarh.

Mr. Singh said the women were returning to their home town after staying at the farmers’ protest site for around 10 days and were waiting for a vehicle to the railway station around 5.30 a.m. when the accident took place. The driver fled after the truck climbed up the central verge and hit the women.

Advertising

Advertising