Three PREPAK rebels killed in road accident

IMPHAL

25 May 2021 08:50 IST

Following this, the outlawed outfit has dissolved the central committee and instead a five-member interim council has been formed.

Three rebel leaders of the outlawed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) were killed in a road accident on Sunday at an undisclosed forest area, a statement issued by the outfit said. The three are Awangba Meitei, 58, the acting chairman of the party, organisation secretary Mayengbam Joychand, and GSO-1 R.K. Ramananda.

The PREPAK and its military wing, Red Army, have deeply mourned the death of the leaders.

Police sources say that there is so far no reliable report on the location of the accident. The PREPAK release further said that following this development, the outfit had dissolved the central committee. Instead, a five-member interim council has been formed. It will look after the outfit’s affairs till a central committee is formed after holding the national party congress.

