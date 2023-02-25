ADVERTISEMENT

Three police personnel killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

February 25, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Raipur

The face-off took place around 9 am between Jagargunda and Kunded villages when a DRG team was out on a search operation.

PTI

Security personnel during the encounter with Naxals in a village in Chhattisgarh. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, including an assistant sub inspector (ASI), were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, February 24, 2023, a senior police official said.

The face-off took place around 9 am between Jagargunda and Kunded villages when a DRG team was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj. P said.

The team had launched an operation from Jagargunda police station limits, located over 400 km away from capital Raipur, he said.

ASI Ramuram Nag, Assistant Constable Kunjam Joga and sainik Vanjam Bheema were killed in the exchange of fire, he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he added.

