Three more militants killed in Kashmir ops; toll reaches seven: Police

Army jawan stands guard atop a bulletproof vehicle during an encounter in Kupwara district, south Kashmir. File for representation purposes only | Photo Credit: The Hindu

June 20, 2022 08:20 IST

All the slain militants were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba

Three militants were killed in two separate anti-militancy operations of the security forces on Monday in the Kashmir valley, taking the toll to seven in the past 24 hours.

The police said two more militants were killed at Chandigam in Kupwara’s Lolab, where an encounter started on Sunday.

The police said the arrested militant, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, who got “trapped” during the search operation in the area, is among the dead.

“Two more militants, including Showkat, got neutralised. A total of four militants were killed. Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, was recovered,” the police added.

All the slain militants were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The identity of the militants could not be ascertained immediately.

Meanwhile, a LeT militant was killed in an overnight gunfight in the Chatapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An encounter started in the area when a joint team of the security forces came under fire from hiding militants.

A total of seven militants were killed in four anti-militancy operations in Kashmir since Sunday.

Two militants- identified as Haris Sharief from Srinagar, a ‘C’ category militant affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Zakir Padder from Kulgam, a ‘C’ category militant affiliated to the Jaish-e-Muhammad, were killed in an operation in Kulgam’s D.H. Pora area in south Kashmir on Sunday.