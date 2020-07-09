Three more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab

CHANDIGARH

09 July 2020 03:03 IST

Punjab recorded 178 fresh COVID-19 cases on July 8 and reported three more deaths taking the tally to 178, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 6,907. The major chunk of new cases were reported from Jalandhar and Faridkot districts. The Health department said the active cases are 1,901 and 4,828 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 691 fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced, taking the total tally of cumulative cases to 18,690. Haryana also reported three deaths taking the total tally to 282. The major chunk of new cases were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts. The active cases are 4,302 and 14,106 patients have so far been discharged, the statement added.