Three months after Dalit gram pradhan murder, police shoot down an accused in Azamgarh

Azamgarh

LUCKNOW

27 November 2020 04:33 IST

Two pistols and cartridges were recovered from him, said the officer.

More than three months after a Dalit Pradhan was shot dead in Azamgarh district, police said on Thursday night that they shot dead an accused in an alleged exchange of fire. The murder enraged the locals who indulged in vandalism

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that accused Suryansh Dubey, a resident of Bansgaon, was shot dead in a "police encounter" by a team led by DIG and SP of Azamgarh.

There was a police bounty of ₹1 lakh on Suryansh Dubey, while a reward of ₹2 lakh was also announced by the State government, said Mr. Kumar.

A sub-inspector Sriprakash Shukla was also injured in the shootout, said police.

According to police, Dubey faced 14 criminal cases, including three murder cases and three attempt to murder cases in Chiraiyakot, Madhubhan and Tarwa.

A first-time Dalit gram pradhan named Satyamev Jayate was shot dead in Azamgarh district’s Tarwa area on August 14 following which enraged locals attacked a police outpost and engaged in vandalism. The murder was widely condemned by political parties.

A minor also died in the chaos after being run over by a vehicle.

The Bongariya bazar police outpost was vandalized by the mob. Two police motorcycles were set on fire by the mob which also pelted stones.