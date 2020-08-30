Three militants, policeman killed in Srinagar gunfight

A CRPF spokesman said militants fired upon a joint naka of the Police and the CRPF at Panthachowk area near Srinagar on Saturday evening. (Representational image.)

Three unidentified militants and a police officer were killed in a night-long operation of the security forces near Srinagar on Sunday.

An official said one militant was killed on Saturday night and two others were gunned down on Sunday morning.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) spokesman said these militants fired upon a joint naka of the Police and the CRPF at Panthachowk area near Srinagar on Saturday evening.

“A joint search operation was launched by a Quick Action Team of the CRPF and the police. During search, terrorists again fired upon search parties, leading to an encounter,” the spokesman said.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the J&K police, Babu Ram, was critically injured in the encounter. “He later succumbed to his injuries at the Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar,” the spokesman said.

Ten militants have been killed in the past three days in Kashmir, taking the toll of slain militants to over 150 this year so far.