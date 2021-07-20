Three killed in cloudburst

Dehradun

20 July 2021 00:59 IST

Three members of a family, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed while one person was reportedly missing after a cloudburst hit two adjacent villages in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, officials said on Monday.

Those killed in the incident that took place on Sunday night in Mandav village were identified as Madhuri Devi (36), Ritu Devi (32) and her three-year-old daughter Trishvi, Uttarkashi's Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said, adding that all the bodies have been recovered.

One person is reported to be missing after the cloudburst in neighbouring Kankrari village.

Advertising

Advertising