Three killed in building collapse

GURUGRAM

20 July 2021 00:49 IST

Three-storey structure had crashed in Pataudi on Sunday

Three persons died in a multi-storey building collapse inside the premises of a logistics firm in Pataudi on Sunday. A First Information Report has been registered against the company’s manager and the building owner on charges of causing death by negligence.

“Three bodies were pulled out from under the debris of the building during the rescue operation spanning around 19 hours. A young man was rescued a few hours after the collapse on Sunday and is under treatment at a hospital. The operation was completed at 3 p.m. on Monday,” said Gulshan Kalra, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer.

The deceased have been identified as Pradeep, Robin and Rahul. While Pradeep and Rahul belonged to Bhiwani in Haryana, Robin was from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. All three were aged between 28-35 years. The young man, who has been rescued, is identified as Pradeep from Uttar Pradesh.

Advertising

Advertising

The three-storey residential building inside the company’s premises in Khawaspur village had come crashing down at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Rescue and relief teams were sent to the spot soon after the incident came to light.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani, and working as an executive with the logistics firm. Mr. Kumar, in his complaint, said the building was in a dilapidated condition and the employees staying inside it had made several requests to company’s manager Krishan Kaushik and the building’s owner Ravinder Katariya to shift them. But the duo kept assuring them that the building was safe.

Mr. Kumar said that he and his friend Ajay were inside the building when they heard a creaking sound and rushed out. As soon as they came out of the building, it collapsed with a loud thud.