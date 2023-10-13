ADVERTISEMENT

Three dead in coal mine collapse in West Bengal's Raniganj

October 13, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - Asansol (West Bengal)

The incident took place when coal was being illegally extracted from the Eastern Coalfields Limited mine in Narayankudi area

PTI

At least three people were killed and several others were feared trapped after a coal mine collapsed in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, officials said on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Police suspect that the incident took place when coal was being illegally extracted from the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) mine in Narayankudi area in Egra gram panchayat in Raniganj police station area.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh Ruidas (38), Sumir Bauri (17) and Surjit Sen (21), all residents of nearby areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team led by Sitarampur Director General of Mines Safety Region 1 Irfan Ahmed Ansari launched an investigation into the incident and visited the spot.

"This is a legal mine but the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when coal was being extracted illegally. Three people have died and several others are feared trapped," he said.

Further rescue operations are underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US