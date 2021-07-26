Three dead after drinking ‘spurious’ liquor in M.P.

Mandsaur

26 July 2021 00:55 IST

One person is undergoing treatment

Three persons have died after drinking suspected spurious liquor at a village in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, while one more person is undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said on Sunday.

Following the incident, a sub-inspector of the Excise department was suspended, they said.

The Opposition Congress said the deaths reported from Khakhrai village in Mandsaur district were caused due to spurious liquor, while the police said the exact reason could be known only after the post-mortem reports come.

Advertising

Advertising

The police have arrested one person for illegally selling liquor and demolished a part of the house used for this work on Sunday night.

District Collector Manoj Pushp and Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Choudhary visited the village after the incident.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police of the area, Trilokchand Pawar, said three persons, identified as Modiram Meghwal (41), Ghanshyam Mogia and Manohar Bagri (both 35) died in Khakhrai village under Piplia Mandi police station area. According to him, post-mortem was being carried out. “One person is undergoing treatment in district hospital.”