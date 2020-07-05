Three babies born to Manipur women in quarantine centres

IMPHAL

The two boys were named Immanuel Quarantino and Kovida and the girl Kovina.

At least three women who are lodged in the quarantine centres in Kangpokpi district in Manipur have given birth to three healthy babies, officials said on Sunday.

A boy was born on May 31 in the quarantine centre at Immanuel schoolat Haipi in the district. The second, a girl, was born on July 1. The last one born on July 3 in the Tumnoupoki quarantine centre was also a boy. Several persons in the centres said that the babies came as a great relief amid their monotonous life of quarantine.

Most of the inmates were gripped by fear and tension as the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing everyday.

Sources from at the quarantine centres say all the three babies are doing well.