Tata Coffee to source from Koraput tribals in Odisha

08 August 2021

Efforts to uplift socio-economic standard of coffee farmers will prove beneficial in their welfare, says CM Naveen Patnaik

Tata Coffee, one of India’s largest coffee producers, is set to buy coffee beans grown by tribals in Odisha’s Koraput district.

The new purchase deal involving Tata Coffee is likely to give confidence to tribal coffee growers for continuing their beverage plantation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a statement on Sunday: “The cooperation of Tata Coffee in State government’s efforts to uplift socio-economic standard of coffee farmers will prove beneficial in their welfare. It carries importance in protection of livelihood of tribals at critical juncture like COVID pandemic.”

According to the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Limited (TDCCOL), everything about the 100% Arabica coffee beans is sourced from the State itself.

Coffee is grown in the Laxmipur, Kashipur, Dasmantpur, Nandpur, Lamtaput, Koraput, Potangi and Nandpur blocks in Koraput. This year, around 28,790 kg of coffee cherries was procured from 193 tribals farmers, says TDCCOL.

“We had sent samples of the Koraput coffee to Tata Coffee. The company found its quality to be very good,” said TDCCOL Managing Director Mansi Nimbhal.

TDCCOL started selling Koraput coffee in 2019 through Adisha, its retail outlets.

Koraput Agro Products Producer Company Limited (KAPPCO), a producer company of the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society in Koraput, had approached TDCCOL to facilitate marketing of the coffee. KAPPCO said it was happy that Tata Coffee had shown interest in buying Koraput coffee from tribal farmers.

The beverage crop was introduced about 90 years ago in Koraput, situated in Eastern Ghats hill ranges at a height of 2,000-3,000 ft above sea level.

According to a 10-year plan, an area of 46,500 ha will be brought under shade plantation and 22,570 ha under coffee in Koraput district. About 25,000 families of mostly tribals will be provided with a record of rights for coffee plants for their long-term livelihood.