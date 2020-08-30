Suspects questioned in killing of Suresh Raina’s uncle in Pathankot

Cricketer Suresh Raina's uncle was killed in Punjab's Pathankot.

CHANDIGARH

30 August 2020 11:34 IST

On the intervening night of August 19 and 20, Ashok Kumar died while four members of the family were injured during a robbery at their house at Thariyal village

Punjab police on Sunday said they had questioned a few suspects in connection with the case of robbery and death of a 57-year-old person at Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot. The deceased is an uncle of cricketer Suresh Raina.

“So far no arrest has been made but we have questioned a few suspects and investigation is under way. A case under Sections 458, 459, 460 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” Ravinder Singh Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dhar Kalan), told The Hindu.

“The incident occurred on the intervening night of August 19 and 20 at Thariyal village, in which the deceased identified as Ashok Kumar, a government contractor, died while four members of the family were injured after they were attacked by a group of unidentified people. The victims were sleeping on the terrace of their house when they were attacked,” he said.

Mr. Singh said Mr. Kumar, who suffered head injuries succumbed to injuries the same night. “The wife of the deceased Asha Rani and a son, Kaushal, are still undergoing treatment at a local hospital while Satya Devi, the 80-year-old mother of the deceased and his other son Appan have been discharged,” he said.

Harpreet Singh Saggu, son-in-law of the deceased, confirmed to The Hindu that the victim was Suresh Raina’s uncle.

Mr. Saggu said robbers decamped with some cash and gold from the house and the police should speed up the investigation and arrest the culprits.

“We believe that it’s a clear case of murder. The robbery was only to deflect the attention,” said Mr. Saggu. He demanded that the State government bear the expenses of medical treatment of all the victims besides providing a government job to at least one family member, he said.