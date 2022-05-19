Supreme Court to hear plea related to probes against Jharkhand CM, others related to mining leases

The CBI and the ED are probing the mining lease allegedly granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates. File | Photo Credit: PTI

May 19, 2022 13:09 IST

Jharkhand High Court is scheduled to continue hearing on May 19