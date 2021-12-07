Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui dropped from Gurugram show

Munawar Faruqui in a tweet on November 28 hinted that he may not do any more shows, a day after his scheduled event in Bengaluru was cancelled.. Photo: Special Arrangement/THE HINDU

07 December 2021 10:17 IST

BJP lodges police complaint against his performance

GURUGRAM: Controversial stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been dropped from an upcoming three-day comedy show later this month here in the wake of a complaint filed against him by the BJP Haryana unit’s IT department head.

In his complaint to the Gurugram police, Arun Yadav, IT department head, Haryana BJP, said that Mr. Faruqui had insulted Hindu deities divine to his faith and the stand-up comedian was continuously doing so on open platforms such as live performances and shows.

“His activities have offended my Hindu faith. This is intentionally done to incite communal disharmony,” said the complaint by Mr. Yadav, with reference to some of the videos of the stand-up comedian allegedly mocking Hindu deities. He also put out the copy of the complaint on his Twitter handle.

Mr. Faruqui was to perform at Gurgaon Comedy Festival to be held at Gurugram’s Airia Mall from December 17-19. His name has also been removed by the organisers, The Entertainment Factory, from the promotional posters. Many messages against the participation of the stand-up comedian were also reportedly doing rounds on the social media.

Mr. Faruqui in a tweet on November 28 hinted that he may not do any more shows, a day after his scheduled event in Bengaluru was cancelled. The police had “advised” the organisers to call it off citing possible law and order problems. Earlier, his shows had been cancelled in other cities on similar grounds.