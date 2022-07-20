Other States

Speeding truck mows down policeman in Gujarat

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Mahesh Langa AHMEDABAD July 20, 2022 23:04 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 23:04 IST

A police constable was allegedly mowed down by a speeding truck when he tried to stop it in Anand district of Gujarat on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. when constable Kiran Raj tried to stop a suspicious truck bearing Rajasthan registration number. 

The truck driver, instead of stopping, accelerated and ran him over, leaving Mr. Raj seriously injured. The constable died during the treatment. 

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle. 

Anand Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ajit Rajian, said: “The truck driver has been identified and we are trying to arrest him.”

The driver has been booked for culpable homicide. The truck was carrying industrial powder and was bound for Haryana. 

