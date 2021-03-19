Special MP-MLA court in U.P. sentences ex-MP to 2 years in jail

Lucknow

19 March 2021 01:56 IST

Annu Tandon blocked a train in Unnao during a political stir

A special MP-MLA court here Thursday sentenced former Member of Parliament Annu Tandon to two-year in jail in connection with a case of blocking a train in Unnao during a political agitation in 2017.

Tondon was a Congress lawmaker, but she quit the party last year.

Three more sentenced

Besides her, the court also awarded the same sentence to the then Unnao district Congress chief Surya Narayan Yadav, city president Amit Shukla and State chief of Youth Congress Ankit Parihar. The judge P.K. Rai also imposed ₹25,000 fine on each of them.

Interim bail

After the conviction and sentence, all the convicts were granted interim bail. They may now appeal to the high court against their conviction.

The railway protection force had lodged an FIR in the matter on June 12, 2017.

It was alleged that Congress workers were agitating near Unnao station and when train number 18191 arrived at the platform, they choked the line and the driver was forced to stop the train. The protesters went up to the engine and started shouting slogans. It took about 15 minutes to pacify the agitators.

The convicts were leading the agitators.

Railway Act sections

After the probe, Sub-Inspector Mithlesh Kumar Yadav filed a charge sheet against the accused under Section 174(A) of Railway Act.

The special court took cognisance of offence on August 2, 2018 and started trial.