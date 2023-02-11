ADVERTISEMENT

Special Investigation Team to probe Maharashtra journalist murder

February 11, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, said police has been directed to set up the SIT, which will be headed by a senior officer.

Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be set up to probe the alleged murder of a Marathi newspaper journalist Shashikant Warishe from Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on February 11.

Mr. Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, said police has been directed to set up the SIT, which will be headed by a senior officer.

Also read | Press bodies demand high-level probe into murder of Maharashtra journalist Shashikant Warishe

On Monday, Warishe was mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by a land broker, Pandharinath Amberkar, who was a supporter of Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited at Barsu, while the victim was extensively reporting on issues related to the setting up of the unit. He died of injuries in a hospital at Kolhapur on Tuesday.

Journalist across the State demanded the State government to invoke Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against accused, case to be tried in fast-track court, constitute a SIT to unravel a ‘larger conspiracy’ in the case and a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the victim’s family.

CONNECT WITH US