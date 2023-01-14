ADVERTISEMENT

Soren to kick-off second phase of ‘Khatiyani Johar Yatra’ from January 17

January 14, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - Ranchi

The first phase, which had covered six districts — Garhwa, Palamu, Gumla, Godda, Deoghar and Lohardaga — began on December 8 and concluded on December 16

PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will kick off the second phase of the ‘Khatiyani Johar Yatra’, to mark three years of UPA Government in the State, from Koderma district on January 17, a senior JMM leader said on January 14.

The JMM-Congress-RJD combine will jointly take out the yatra covering six districts — Koderma, Giridih, Simdega, West Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharswan and East Singhbhum — in the second phase, which would conclude on January 31, he said.

“After the huge success of the first phase, we are starting the second round from January 17,” said Vinod Kumar Pandey, JMM spokesperson and party general secretary.

Mr. Pandey said as part of the yatra, the CM will address public meetings and highlight how his government is fulfilling promises made to people.

“Mr. Soren will also review the progress of development work in the respective districts and take the feedback of people,” he said.

Party workers held a meeting on Friday to chalk out strategies to make the yatra's second phase a success, Mr. Pandey added.

