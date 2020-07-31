Other StatesSrinagar 31 July 2020 04:06 IST
Soldier injured in militant attack in Pulwama
Updated: 31 July 2020 00:14 IST
A soldier was injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday.
An Army spokesman said an Army vehicle, part of an area domination patrol, was fired upon by terrorists with an under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) in the Drabgam area.
“One soldier was injured. He is stable,” the Army said.
The Army cordoned off the area and started a search operation. Preliminary investigation suggested that the militants fired from an orchard.
