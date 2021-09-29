Social activist’s killing: general strike disrupts life in Manipur

IMPHAL:

29 September 2021 03:16 IST

Athuan Abonmei was kidnapped and murdered in Tamenglong district recently.

Normal life in Manipur was disrupted on Tuesday as a result of the 48-hour general strike called by the Joint Action Committee demanding justice for Athuan Abonmei, a social activist who was kidnapped and murdered.

Abonmei was abducted in front of the police and security forces deployed on September 22 from a venue in Tamenglong district where Chief Minister N. Biren was scheduled to inaugurate some development projects in the district.

JAC convener Majabung Gangmei said that they had demanded the suspension of the District Collector and Police Superintendent. However, Mr. Biren, who is also the Home Minister, declined to do so pointing out that two officials had been transferred.

Advertising

Advertising

People obstructed traffic movement on highways, allowing vehicles of the press and emergency services.

The combined forces also raided two houses where two suspects were hiding. They managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Photographs and documents relating to the NSCN(M) were recovered from the houses.

The meeting also agreed that the post-mortem on the body of Abonmei would be done on Tuesday. Earlier, it was planned for Monday, but the JAC representatives made it clear that the body would not be claimed till the murderers were accounted for.

Shops and other commercial establishments were closed and there was very thin attendance in the government offices. However, there was no report of any untoward incident in the State during the strike.