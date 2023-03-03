ADVERTISEMENT

Six U.P. AAP leaders booked over threats, foul language against PM Modi

March 03, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - Ballia, Uttar Pradesh

Six AAP leaders used abusive language against the Prime Minister Modi, the CBI, and the ED and burning PM Modi in effigy

PTI

Aam Aadmi Party supporters during a protest over the arrest of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Six local leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have been booked here for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issuing threats, and burning him in effigy, Police official said on March 3, 2023.

The FIR was registered at the Gadwar police station of the district based on a complaint by station in-charge Raj Kumar Singh, they said.

According to the complaint, the accused used abusive language against the Prime Minister, the CBI, and the ED, issued threats, and burned PM Modi’s effigies during a protest over AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s arrest at the Gandhi Ashram tri-section in Ratsad town on March 2, 2023.

They tried to apprehend the leaders from the spot but they managed to flee, Police official said.

Mr. Singh said efforts were on to nab them.

