Six tiger reserves to reopen on October 1 in Madhya Pradesh after monsoon shutdown

Madhya Pradesh leads the country with 526 tigers

PTI Bhopal
September 29, 2022 13:23 IST

A Tiger taking rest at Vanvihar National park in Bhopal. File | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Six tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh will open from October 1 after remaining shut for three months due to the monsoon, an official said on September 29.

The State is home to six of the 52 tiger reserves in India, namely Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Satpura, Pench, Panna and Sanjay-Dubri.

Confirming the development, Satpura Tiger Reserve field director L. Krishnamurthy told PTI core areas were closed during this three-month period while buffer zones were operational for tourists.

The monsoon shutdown is enforced as it is mating season for the big cats, and, moreover, paths inside get unmotorable due to rains, Mr. Krishnamurthy added.

"During this break, grasslands etc are developed for animals," he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Madhya Pradesh leads the country with 526 tigers. As per the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, the country has 2,967 tigers.

