Six killed in factory fire in Maharashtra’s Sambhajinagar  

December 31, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Pune

According to fire department authorities, the blaze broke out at the unit in Sambhajinagar’s Waluj industrial area at 1 a.m.; CM Eknath Shinde has announced aid of ₹5 lakh each for the kin of deceased workers

Shoumojit Banerjee

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at a gloves manufacturing factory, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, on Dec. 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Six workers were killed in a fire that broke out at a glove-making factory on Sunday morning in Maharashtra’s Sambhajinagar (formerly known as Aurangabad).

According to fire department authorities, the blaze broke out at the unit in Sambhajinagar’s Waluj industrial area at 1 a.m.

As many as 13 workers were asleep in the first floor of the unit. “While seven managed to escape the fire by breaking the tin roof, six workers died due to asphyxiation,” said an official.

The fire was brought under control by 3:30 am, officials said, adding that he exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

Expressing grief over the accident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to each of the deceased workers’ kin. A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Mr. Shinde has directed authorities to disburse the compensation amount and also bear the medical expenses of those injured in the accident.

