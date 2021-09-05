Situation improves in Kashmir, but Internet blockade extended by a day

Srinagar

05 September 2021 21:42 IST

Authorities to withdraw restrictions imposed in parts of the Valley.

The J&K authorities on Sunday extended the mobile Internet blockade up to September 6 amid signs of improvement in the situation, four days after senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 92, died here.

“Mobile Internet shall remain suspended till 17:00 of September 6 unless modified earlier,” an order issued by Principal Secretary to government Shaleen Kabra reads.

According to the order, the law enforcement agencies had apprehended “misuse of data services for rumour mongering, circulation of fake news, instigation for violence etc”.

It said while the situation has by and large remained peaceful, there have been “sporadic incidents” at some places.

“There was apprehension of breach of peace and public order due to the nefarious designs by the Pakistan supported handlers from across the border and the secessionists forces within, through misuse of mobile data services.”

The calling services, stopped on September 2 due to security reasons, were restored on all the mobile networks around 10 p.m. on September 3.

The authorities will withdraw restrictions imposed in parts of the Valley in the wake of improvement in the situation.

Cooperation extended by people

“Keeping in mind the cooperation extended by people in maintaining peace in entire Kashmir, it has been decided that further relaxations in movement and business activities will be provided in whole Kashmir today 5 p.m. onwards,” IGP Vijay Kumar said.

Kashmir saw increased vehicular movement on Sunday. Srinagar’s Sunday Market, a flea market, also saw brisk business near Lal Chowk. The tourist hotspot Boulevard also witnessed open shops and restaurants serving the tourists.