SIT in Kanpur does not find conspiracy in ‘love jihad’ cases

LUCKNOW

24 November 2020 02:58 IST

In 11 out of 14 cases, some form of crime was found and 11 persons were sent to jail, says police official

A Special Investigation Team probing cases of alleged “love jihad” in Kanpur has found criminality in 11 out of the 14 instances but found no evidence of foreign funding or organised conspiracy, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Legally unrecognised, “love jihad” is a political term used by right-wing groups and political parties including the BJP as a slur against relationships involving a Muslim man and a Hindu woman to alleged conspiracy.

The SIT was formed in Kanpur after 14 cases emerged in which the parents of the girls had alleged that Muslim boys deceived their daughters and “trapped them in love” relationships, said Inspector General Kanpur Mohit Agarwal.

“The SIT probe did not find any solid proof that the accused worked in an organised manner as part of a conspiracy,” said Mr. Agarwal, also dismissing angle of alleged funding.

He, however, said the accused changed their names and in many cases established relationships with minor girls.

In 11 out of the 14 cases, some form of crime was found and 11 persons were sent to jail, Mr. Agarwal told reporters. In the three cases, the girls were found to be adults who fell in love or were with Muslim boys through their free will, added the officer. No action would be taken in such cases, he said.

In three cases, the boys hid their real names and tried to influence the girls with false names and later the girls found out that the boys belonged to other religions, said Mr. Agarwal.

“We have added sections of fraud in such cases,” said Mr. Agarwal.

The SIT probe comes at a time when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said his government would bring an “effective law” against “love jihad.” Legal experts, however, have questioned the scope of the government move saying a law restricting marriages between a Muslim man and a Hindu woman would not stand in court.