Srinagar

14 December 2021 00:50 IST

Ladakh on Monday observed a shutdown to press for the demands of Statehood, constitutional guarantees on protecting local interests and increase in number of Parliament seats.

The bandh was also supported by the Apex Body of Leh. The shutdown affected normal life in Kargil and Leh. Most shops remained shut and very less traffic was seen on the roads.

