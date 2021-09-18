Shiv Sena plays down Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘future friend’ remark

Mumbai

What Chief Minister meant was some people from BJP might come to Maha Vikas Aghadi, it says

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stirred Maharashtra’s politics by invoking “future friend” remark in front of Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on September 18 said his party was going nowhere and some people from the BJP might come to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“We need to understand what the Chief Minister had said. He meant that some people from the BJP might come to the Maha Vikas Aghadi. We are not going anywhere. This government will complete its five-year term,” said Mr. Raut. He held a meeting with Mr. Thackeray at the latter’s official residence.

“There are many people in the State including those of the BJP. They can go anywhere — in any of the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.”

Commenting on Mr. Danve planning to meet the Sena president (CM Thackeray), the Rajya Sabha MP said Mr. Danve is a friend of the Sena and a Union Minister from Maharashtra. “A number of railway projects are pending in the State. He should meet CM if called. It is very important to have good relations with the Centre.”

The State BJP leaders too did not respond enthusiastically to Mr. Thackeray’s comments. Leader of the Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar said the three parties are so greedy for power that they continue playing pressure games. “It could be the CM’s ploy to pressure his allies as he is being forced to change his decisions on every matter. But the BJP will not allow him to use us,” he said.

On September 17, Mr. Thackeray fuelled speculation over possible ties with former ally BJP by addressing its leaders on the dais at a function in Auranagabad as “my former, current and if we come together, my future colleagues”.