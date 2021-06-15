Sharp decline in daily COVID-19 cases in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

15 June 2021 18:01 IST

The government is contemplating to ease lockdown restrictions in view of the steady improvement

Odisha on Tuesday reported 3,405 COVID-19 positive cases registering a sharp drop in daily cases.

Compared to 4,339 cases reported on Monday, the State found 3,405 persons testing positive afresh — a decline of 21.52% on a single day.

With 3,405 samples of the 56,807 tests that were conducted during the past 24 hours turning out to be positive, the test positivity rate is estimated at 5.99%. In the previous 24 hours, 4,339 of the 68,539 samples were found infected by the virus. The TPR was 6.33%.

Audited death report

The Health and Family Welfare Department said 8,735 persons had tested positive while the TPR was 14.2% on June 1. A remarkable improvement has been noticed in the past fortnight.

As per State government’s audited death report, 42 persons were reported to have succumbed to COVID-19 taking the toll to 3,388 on Tuesday.

The active cases also registered a sharp fall. In May, when active cases were constantly found above one lakh mark, the State has now 51,104 persons infected with COVID-19.

Only five of the 30 districts have active cases higher than 2,500 while 12 other districts have active cases between 1,000 and 2,500. Active cases have fallen below 1,000 in 13 districts.

Western Odisha districts such as Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh where cases were rising rapidly initially in the second wave are returning to normality.

Grim situation

The situation continued to be grim in the coastal region where Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack and Khordha have been reporting a high number of daily cases. Khordha on Monday reported 500 cases followed Jajpur with 391.

In view of the steady improvement, the government is contemplating to ease lockdown restrictions. As the lockdown ends on Wednesday, there would be gradual relaxation which would differ from district to district, according to sources