Seven dead, two missing after fire at Eastern Railway headquarters in Kolkata

Kolkata

08 March 2021 23:37 IST

Four firemen among victims of fire at Eastern Railway headquarters

Seven people, including four firefighters, were killed in a fire at the Eastern Railway headquarters in Kolkata late on Monday evening. The blaze broke out on the 13th floor of the 14-storey building located on Strand Road. Two persons are said to missing after the fire.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra reached the spot and spoke to officials engaged in the firefighting operation and also to family of those who were feared dead in the fire.

“It’s a very sad incident. Seven bodies have been found. The accident occurred because they were going to the 13th floor using the lift,” Ms. Banerjee said. The Chief Minister announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the kin of each deceased and a job to one member of the family. Ms Banerjee raised questions on role of Railways in the incident and added that the Railways are yet to make the map of the building available to the State government.

While the fire was brought under control in a few hours, causalities were reported when fire brigade and security personnel entered the building to rescue if anyone had been trapped. According to officials of the State’s Fire and Emergency Services Department, who are present at the spot, four of the deceased are firefighters, one is a police officer of Hasting Police station, and two others are Railways officials.

According to reports, security personnel and firefighters took a lift to the 13th floor and could not escape the smoke and fire after stepping out of the lift. The bodies were taken out in ambulances around mid-night. The electric supply to the building has been cut off.

“The fire occurred at 6.10 p.m. at New Koilaghat building and by 6.30 p.m. the fire brigade was present at the spot. The blaze is under control. We will only be able to ascertain the loss after the situation is brought under control,” Kamal Devdas, chief public relations officer, Eastern Railway, said. He said that the ticketing system had been affected by the fire.