Atleast 11 dead after gas leak in Punjab’s Ludhiana

April 30, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - LUDHIANA

Incident occurred in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana on April 30 morning; type of gas that leaked and its source is yet to be ascertained

The Hindu Bureau

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel at the site after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area, in Ludhiana district on April 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A statement from the government confirmed that at least 11 people died and a few others fell unconscious after a gas leakage incident in Punjab’s Ludhiana on April 30.

Off the 11, five were women, four men and two children aged 10 years and 13 years old.  

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the incident occurred in Giaspura area of Ludhiana on April 30 morning. The type of gas that leaked and its source is yet to be ascertained. 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that along with police, a team from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and government officials, have been pressed into action for rescue.

Mr. Mann expressed grief over the incident assured all possible help.  

