Serum Institute of India to commence human trials of Oxford vaccine from next month

Pune

21 July 2020 00:23 IST

The Serum Institute of India (SII), aiming to develop a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, has said that it will be starting human trials of its Oxford vaccine in the country from August.

“We are working on the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine which is in Phase III of its clinical trial stage. We also plan to start human trials in India next month. Depending on the current situation and updates on the clinical trials, we are hoping that the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine will be available by the year’s end,” said Adar Poonawalla, SII CEO .

The SII has entered into a partnership with AstraZeneca tomanufacture and supply a billion doses of the vaccine being developed by Oxford University.

“These vaccines will be for India and middle and low-income countries across the world who are part of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI),” Mr. Poonawalla pointed out.

He said the company was also developing a live attenuated vaccine, with U.S.-based biotech firm Codagenix, which is undergoing pre-clinical trials.

Preliminary results published in The Lancet on Monday said that the vaccine candidate developed at the University of Oxford was safe and induced immune reaction.