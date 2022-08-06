Other States

Senior citizen loses ₹2.20 lakh online after call from man posing as RBI staffer

“The caller identified himself as an RBI staffer.” File image for illustration | Photo Credit: REUTERS
PTI Nagpur August 06, 2022 18:43 IST
August 06, 2022

A senior citizen lost ₹2.20 lakh in an online fraud allegedly perpetrated by a man falsely claiming to be a Reserve Bank of India staffer, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

Neelam Singh (62) got a call on his mobile phone on July 21 informing that he had won a cash reward of ₹7,280, the official said.

"The caller identified himself as an RBI staffer of the non-existent reward distribution division and asked Singh to download a link sent on his mobile phone in order to claim the amount," the MIDC police station official said.

After Mr. Singh clicked on the link, the accused managed to carry out online transactions worth ₹2.2 lakh using the former's credit card, the official added.

