Security forces begin combing operation to recover looted police arms in Manipur

June 07, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - New Delhi

Security forces combed hill and valley areas of Manipur on June 7 to recover arms and ammunition that were snatched, looted, or taken away from police armouries during the ongoing ethnic violence in the State. A total of 868 arms and 11,518 ammunitions have been recovered so far, according to Kuldiep Singh, Security Adviser, Manipur Government. More than 4,000 weapons were looted since May 3.

The security forces led by the Army roped in executive magistrates to make the recoveries. Executive magistrates are appointed by the State Government to assist the armed forces for specific functions.

An order by the Manipur Home Department stated that “in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State, Army formations have requested detailing of Magistrates for conduct of combing operations in various districts.”

In the last 24 hours, 57 arms, 318 ammunitions and five bombs had been recovered from Porompat Police Station, Imphal East and Sugnu Police Station, Kakching district, Mr. Singh said in a press statement.

Curfew relaxation has been made for 12 hours in five valley districts and 8-10 hours in neighboring hill districts. There is no curfew in six other hill districts.

“Movement of essential items along NH-37 is ensured. 244 empty vehicles have left Imphal for Jiribam today. A total of 212 loaded vehicles have left Noney and 212 loaded tankers and trucks left Jiribam today,” Mr. Singh said.

NEET conducted

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 for entrance to MBBS/BDS course was conducted on Tuesday at 22 centres (12 in Imphal West and 10 in Imphal East). The examination was conducted in a peaceful manner and the attendance was normal, he said.

He added that Ministers and MLAs were visiting different areas and appealing for peace and normalcy by meeting the public at large and civil society organisations (CSOs). Security forces are also organising meetings with CSOs, village heads and appealing for peace and normalcy, besides area domination and patrolling.

The Army said in a statement that the combing operations were aimed at de-escalating tensions among communities through physical domination besides recovery of snatched weapons that were still in the illegal custody of local population. Security forces were continuously working towards controlling violence and disarming locals through sustained confidence building measures among all sections of society, it said.

“Prior to commencement of search of houses, forests and fields in both valley as also the hills, locals were urged to voluntarily surrender illegal/ snatched weapons,” it said.

During the conduct of these operations, adequate measures were undertaken to ensure that the locals were not harassed, it said.

