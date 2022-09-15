Sardar Sarovar Dam filled to brim after two years, Gujarat CM offers prayers

This is the third time that the dam has reached its full reservoir level after 2019 and 2020

PTI Ahmedabad
September 15, 2022 10:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat Chief Minister offers prayers at the Sardar Sarovar Dam on September 15, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@Bhupendrapbjp

ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat's water lifeline, the reservoir of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada was filled to the capacity on Thursday following good rainfall this season, officials said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the dam site to mark the occasion.

This is the third time that the dam has reached its full reservoir level after 2019 and 2020, an official release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The water level stands at 138.68 meters, above the dam's full reservoir level of 138.62 meters, it said.

The reservoir now has 4.93 million acre-foot or 5.76 lakh crore litres of water stock and the State will not face water scarcity in the coming summer, it added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Farmers in the command area of the dam can be provided water for rabi crops too, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
water supply
water
Gujarat

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app