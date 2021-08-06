Rewards for Olympic medallists from Haryana

GURUGRAM

06 August 2021 01:17 IST

Haryana government on Thursday announced cash rewards of ₹4 crore and ₹2.5 crore to the Tokyo Olympics silver and bronze medallists respectively from the State, besides jobs and plots on concessional rates.

Ravi Dahiya from Haryana’s Sonipat has won the silver medal in the 57-kg weight category freestyle wrestling competition in the Olympic Games and two of the hockey team players, Sumit and Surender Kumar, also hail from the State.

Congratulating Mr. Dahiya for making India proud with his feat, Mr. Lal said he played well, but narrowly missed the gold medal. “It would have been good had we been discussing about gold now, but he lost by just three points. It depends upon the performance of the player during the game on a particular day. He lost by a whisker. He played well. Would have been good had he brought gold, but still he has added to the country’s medal tally with a silver medal,” said Mr. Lal, speaking to the media persons after the event.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides the cash reward, Mr. Dahiya would be appointed to the post of Class-I officer and also given a plot of Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran at concessional rates.