Residents against religious structures in park

GURUGRAM

27 July 2021 00:42 IST

It is an attempt to grab public land, complain Gurugram township dwellers

Many residents of South City Part-II, including academics, artists and social activists, are up in arms against unauthorised religious structures inside a park near the township, opposing it as an attempt to grab the land.

The residents have also made complaints to the police, the municipal corporation and also tweeted the complaint tagging the office of the Deputy Commissioner, but there has been no response so far.

Social activist Sunita Sharma, a resident of Block C, said the religious structures that had come up in the senior citizens’ park at the entrance to Block A of the South City-II was a ploy to “grab land” in the guise of religion. She said there was a need to nip it in the bud or it may lead to several problems.

“Soon hawkers and vendors would start selling their stuff close to this shrine. People may come from any part of the city to offer prayers at these shrines and could be a security threat.” She said that she and many other residents have vigorously taken up the matter with the residents welfare association, but there has been no response so far.

Former DU Professor Shamsul Islam, a resident of Block A, said he and his wife Neelima Sharma had been contributing ₹1,000 per month for the maintenance of the park for the senior citizens, but he was shocked to find that suddenly two religious structures had come up overnight. He said that it was the modus operandi to grab the land which is worth crores. “I wrote to the RWA, the Police Commissioner, the MCG and also tweeted seeking intervention of the Deputy Commissioner four days ago, but there is no reply. It is illegal to carry out such construction in the public land,” said Mr. Islam, a noted author.

Repeated calls and messages to RWA president Niraj Yadav on the matter went unanswered.