Repeal AFSPA, apologise for Mon killings: Nagaland Assembly

Guwahati

20 December 2021 23:13 IST

60-member House adopts a five-point resolution at a day-long special session

The Nagaland Assembly has demanded the repeal of the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from the State and elsewhere in the northeast and an apology from the “appropriate authority” for the botched Army operation that led to the death of 14 civilians in Mon district’s Oting a fortnight ago.

The demands were among five resolutions the 60-member House adopted at a day-long special session on Monday. Among the other resolutions was strengthening the ongoing efforts to find a peaceful solution to the protracted “Naga political issue”.

The Assembly condemned the massacre of 13 people by the “21 Para Special Forces” on December 4 and the killing of another person by the security forces in the district headquarters Mon the next day. At least 35 people were injured in the two incidents.

The House demanded an apology from the appropriate authority along with an assurance that justice would be delivered by applying the laws of the land upon those who had perpetrated the “inhuman massacre”. It also appealed to the citizens, civil societies and mass-based organisations to cooperate with the government in their collective efforts to demand justice and restore normality.

“The House appreciates and supports citizens and civil society organisations in their demand for repealing of the AFSPA and delivery of justice, while appealing to all sections to follow democratic norms and non-violence in our collective endeavour towards the realisation of peace and delivery of justice,” the resolution said.

The Assembly said the Naga people were crying for peace and an early solution to the long-pending Naga political issue and it was thus necessary to hear and respect the people’s voice.

“The House, therefore, once again appeals to the negotiating parties of the Indo-Naga political dialogue to bring the talks to its logical conclusion by reaching a settlement that is honourable and inclusive at the earliest,” the resolution said.

The Konyak Union appealed to all Naga political groups (read extremist organisations) to avoid movement with arms within its jurisdiction. The Konyak Union is the apex body of the Konyak Naga community that dominates the Mon district.

“Any group that disrupts the situation shall be considered as the enemy of the Konyaks,” a statement issued by the union on Monday said.