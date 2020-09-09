Record blood donation on Sachin Pilot’s birthday

JAIPUR

09 September 2020 02:20 IST

The camps were held in all 200 Assembly constituencies, says ex-Deputy Chief Minister

A record donation of 45,000 units of blood was achieved in Rajasthan to mark the birthday of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday. The Congress workers organised camps at 400 locations across the State to greet Mr. Pilot, who has turned 43.

Mr. Pilot had appealed to his supporters not to come to Jaipur and gather in large numbers during the pandemic. “I asked the party workers and supporters to donate blood instead as a service to humanity. The response was overwhelming. The camps were held in all the 200 Assembly constituencies,” he said.

Mr. Pilot, an MLA from Tonk, interacted with the workers through social media platforms and conveyed his gratitude. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders wished him on his birthday.

A record was achieved in terms of the highest number of donors turning out to give blood on a call given by a political leader. “Even the women in the far-off villages, who had never donated blood, ventured out and attended the camps,” Mr. Pilot said.

According to the figures received from the districts, the highest amount of 7,222 units was donated in Jaipur city, followed by 6,151 units in Jhalawar, 3,453 units in Jaipur rural, 3,182 units in Sikar and 3,181 units in Ajmer.

Other programmes such as tree plantation, fodder supply to the cattle, eye donation pledge, food and fruits distribution to the poor and distribution of books to poor children were also organised to mark the day.